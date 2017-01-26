TCHS announces Honors, Scholars graduates

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School is proud to announce its list of Honors and Scholars graduates for the Class of 2017.

To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Dual Enrollment courses.

To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks.

Honors graduates will be (listed by class rank):

1. Salem Sullivan

2. Ali Sullivan

3. Courtney Galloway

4. Sydney Beaver

5. Paige Hrobsky

6. Jamey McKoin

7. Kelly Bell

8. Natalie Presley

9. Mason Quinn

10. Wiley Barton

11. Dalton Hackett

12. Michaela Kelly

13. Gracie Hammock

14. Caitlyn Morton

15 (tie). Valerie Ring

15 (tie). Kristian Whisenhunt

17. Tanner Lannom

18. Benton Duplichan

Scholars graduates will be:

19. Michaela Hodge

20 (tie). Callie Shockley

20 (tie). Taylor Simmons

22. Makenzee Dixon

23. Jordan Cotton

24. Ally Gregory

25. Alexis Morris

26. Aliya Hobby

27. Kaitlin Taylor

28. William Crowder

