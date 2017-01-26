TCHS announces Honors, Scholars graduates

Trousdale County High School is proud to announce its list of Honors and Scholars graduates for the Class of 2017.
To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Dual Enrollment courses.
To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks.
Honors graduates will be (listed by class rank):
1. Salem Sullivan
2. Ali Sullivan
3. Courtney Galloway
4. Sydney Beaver
5. Paige Hrobsky
6. Jamey McKoin
7. Kelly Bell
8. Natalie Presley
9. Mason Quinn
10. Wiley Barton
11. Dalton Hackett
12. Michaela Kelly
13. Gracie Hammock
14. Caitlyn Morton
15 (tie). Valerie Ring
15 (tie). Kristian Whisenhunt
17. Tanner Lannom
18. Benton Duplichan
Scholars graduates will be:
19. Michaela Hodge
20 (tie). Callie Shockley
20 (tie). Taylor Simmons
22. Makenzee Dixon
23. Jordan Cotton
24. Ally Gregory
25. Alexis Morris
26. Aliya Hobby
27. Kaitlin Taylor
28. William Crowder