TCHS celebrates its Senior Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Teachers, students and administrators gathered along with families last Friday at Trousdale County High School to celebrate the school’s annual Senior Day.

A number of organizations were on hand to present scholarship awards to students from the Class of 2017, and each of the seniors set to graduate were recognized during the assembly.

Assistant principal Ben Johnson told the assembly that 85 of the 94 seniors had met the requirements of the Tennessee Promise program, which provides two years’ free tuition at any community college or College of Applied Technology in the state.

According to Johnson, the total amount of awards to the Class of 2017 between local awards, university awards, grants, lottery scholarships and state discounts was $2,025,675.

The Top 10 members of the Class of 2017 were: valedictorian Salem Sullivan, salutatorian Ali Sullivan, Courtney Galloway, Sydney Beaver, Paige Hrobsky, Jamey McKoin, Kelly Bell, Natalie Presley, Mason Quinn and Wiley Barton.

Of the 94-member class, 28 were graduating with either Honors or Scholars recognition.

To reach Honors level, students must meet the Scholars criteria and all ACT readiness benchmarks.

Students also graduating as Honors were, aside from the top 10: Dalton Hackett, Michaela Kelly, Gracie Hammock, Caitlyn Morton, Valerie Ring, Kristian Whisenhunt, Tanner Lannom and Benton Duplichan.

To be a Scholar graduate, a student must complete or be on track to complete 14 of the core curriculum courses and three of the identified elective courses. Core courses are Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I-IV, Physical Science, Chemistry, Biology, U.S. History, World History, Government and Economics. Elective courses are Physics, Biology II, Pre-Calculus, Calculus and Dual Enrollment courses.

Students who earned Scholars level are: Michaela Hodge, Callie Shockley, Taylor Simmons, Makenzee Dixon, Jordan Cotton, Ally Gregory, Alexis Morris, Aliya Hobby, Kaitlin Taylor and William Crowder.

Senior Superlatives were: Mr. & Miss Stepping Stone, Wiley Barton & Jamey McKoin; Neatest & Best Dressed, Easton Stacy & Taylor Simmons; Most Versatile, Mason Quinn & Sydney Beaver; Most Likely to Succeed, Mason Sullivan & Salem Sullivan; Most Dependable, Garrett Chaney, Casey Higgins, Paige Hrobsky & Natalie Presley; Most Athletic, Colton Gammons & Makenzee Dixon; Friendliest, Jay Gregory & Gracie Hammock; Best School Spirit, Jordan White, Chris Guimont & Ally Gregory; Most Courteous, Connor Brown & Michaela Kelly.

