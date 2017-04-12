TCHS, Chamber of Commerce hold Career Day

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, held its third annual Career Day last week.

Juniors and seniors at TCHS were able to meet with representatives from over 20 area businesses and discuss career options.

Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen said she was pleased with the turnout and the participation on both sides.

“The important thing this year was that we had a really good mix,” Knudsen said. “We had professionals, engineers and landscape architects from Nashville, who came out. We had Vulcan Materials, Tri-County and NCTC, and many more.”

Knudsen said she enjoyed the interactive materials provided by some employers, including a voting machine brought by Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton and a fiber-optic splicer brought by NCTC.

A number of local businesses also participated, including Tennessee Central Economic Authority, Hartsville Pharmacy, Trousdale County Schools, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Trousdale Medical Center and The Hartsville Vidette.

“A lot of students want to stay close to home, so it’s important to have our local businesses there,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen also noted the growing interest in Trousdale County’s Career Day.

“The people who have been there are getting more excited as they see the student interest, and the new people really thought the students were prepared, had questions and were excited to learn about the new jobs,” she said.

Motivational speaker John Carey was also present and addressed the students.

“The kids really enjoy John,” Knudsen said. “He’s funny and he presents his message in a way they can relate to.”

