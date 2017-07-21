TCHS will also offer free breakfast, lunch to students

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School will join both the elementary and middle schools in providing free breakfast and lunch for the 2017-18 school year.

In Thursday’s meeting, the School Board gave its approval for TCHS to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which provides reimbursable meals to school and districts in low-income areas.

Districts, or individual schools, are eligible for the program if 40 percent of students are identified as participating in means-based programs such as SNAP or TNAF.

“We’re very excited about this,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “Now everyone eats free and there’s no differentiation between who eats free and who doesn’t.

“Parents never have to worry about a child forgetting lunch money; teachers don’t have to collect lunch money.”

Satterfield credited Coordinated School Health Supervisor Kathy Atwood for crunching the numbers and determining that the high school could participate. Previous estimates had TCHS short of the 40 percent threshold for participation.

“She crunched the numbers and came back to me and said, ‘We can do this.’ I called each of the board members and they were all for it.”

Breakfast at the high school will be provided to students in their homerooms at 7:45 a.m., according to TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson.

“The cooks will be taking (breakfast) to my 20 homerooms,” Dickerson told the board. “I’ve talked to my teachers to encourage them to take breakfast.”

As Satterfield has stated earlier, student participation is key to making the program work. He has previously estimated that 70 percent of students need to take breakfast and lunch for the school system to break even. Satterfield said the elementary school had 80 percent participation last year and hopes to get similar result at the middle and high schools. Even taking a juice or milk, and not the food, counts as participation by a student.

“If a mother fixes breakfast at home, or if they stop at a convenience market and get breakfast, we’re not discouraging that,” he said. “They don’t have to eat the whole breakfast. If there’s one thing they like, it counts as a reimbursable meal.

“It’s not free unless we have participation.”

Satterfield said one high school student had asked him “if the food was going to be any good.”

“It’s USDA quality and meets federal food guidelines,” he said. “Our food staff is going to poll students and see which breakfast and lunch items they prefer and try to offer them more in the future.”

The elementary school is entering its third season of providing free meals and the middle school was approved to join the program in June.

“We were excited just to have our middle school on the program,” said School Board chairman Regina Waller. “It’s an awesome opportunity for our students and for our county. It’s going to benefit students immeasurably in our schools.”

The School Board also approved a change in graduation policy for TCHS seniors. Those who receive an industry certification will be able to wear a black cord with their gowns at graduation.

“It recognizes a whole different group of students, and I’m excited about that,” Waller said.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.