Threat forces TCHS to go on lockdown

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a threat was reported to school officials.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield posted a statement on the school system’s website which read, “At 9:25 today, a school threat was reported to the principal at TCHS. Local police were immediately contacted, students were placed on lockdown and an investigation into the threat was completed. Classes resumed at 11:30, when it was determined that the threat posed no danger.”

In a phone interview with The Vidette, Satterfield described the threat as a hack of a student’s online account.

“It appeared that [someone] impersonated another student, and it had some threatening language,” Satterfield told The Vidette. “All threats have to be taken seriously.”

TCHS principal Teresa Dickerson notified the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department upon learning of the threat. Dickinson told The Vidette the threat was proven to “absolutely be false” but referred all other questions to Satterfield.

Satterfield agreed, and said the investigation showed students were in no danger.

Sheriff Ray Russell said the investigation had not discovered the identity of the person involved, but that it was determined the online activity happened from a school computer.

“The only thing we’ve identified right now is that it came from computers at the school,” Russell said.

Russell said a suspect was interviewed, but no proof linking that person to the online activity was found as of yet. The sheriff said if the perpetrator was identified, a decision on charges would likely be left to school officials.

“Student safety is our No. 1 concern, Satterfield reiterated. “We will continue to let our parents and community know when something like that happens.”

