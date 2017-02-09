TCHS recognizes students’ improvement on benchmarks

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School wishes to recognize its students who improved the most on each benchmark test.

Students take quarterly benchmarks in each of the nine tested courses in the high school. These classes are: English I, II, & III, Integrated Math I & II and Algebra II, Chemistry, Biology and US History.

The three students who made the most gains from the first benchmark, which was taken in September, to the second, which was taken in December, are:

Math I: Maria Thompson, Jevon Marshall, Ernestine Ashley

Math II: Hunter Bennett, Ashlyn Tucker, Jada Conn

Algebra II: Kiersten Russell, Kobe Walker, Johnny Hall

English I: Brooklyn Winfree, Chandler Barton, Brooklyn Satterfield

English II: Julie Scalera, Caleb Hendrix, Mary Jo Spears

English III: Garrett Sexton, Trenton Allen, Chase Haynes

US History: Michael McCarter, Elias Herrera, Jada Jones

Chemistry: Emily Smith, Isiah Harper, Raven Limbaugh

Biology: Jaylin Skinner, Brenden Bobier, Preston Anderson