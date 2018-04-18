TN Ready glitches affect testing in Trousdale County Schools

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Glitches in the state’s TN Ready testing process affected the beginning of testing across the state this week, including in Trousdale County.

On Monday, a number of students found themselves unable to log in to the Nextera/Questar online platform, where testing takes place.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Education said that problem was resolved by early afternoon. Locally, Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told The Vidette that Trousdale County Schools had not begun testing until after lunch and was unaffected by Monday’s issues.

Tuesday proved a different matter, however, as a reported “deliberate attack” on Questar’s data center caused problems statewide, including locally.

Commissioner Candice McQueen sent an email to directors of schools stating in part, “It appears Questar’s data center may have experienced a deliberate attack this morning based on the way traffic is presenting itself. They are currently resetting the system. However, the attacker may take these same steps again, and Questar is actively working on further reinforcements, including notifying authorities.”

McQueen added that there was no evidence of student data being compromised.

Satterfield told The Vidette that Trousdale County “experienced the full impact of (Tuesday) morning’s problems.”

Satterfield said the testing platform went down at around 9:40 a.m. and remained down until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Testing in English III, which was taking place at the time, was completed as the platform allows students to continue testing even if the system cannot upload data.

“All high school students (English III) completed their tests at or around 9:45 a.m. but were unable to upload their tests until approximately 11:30 a.m. when Nextera was restored,” Satterfield said.

Satterfield said testing at the middle and high schools was completed and successfully submitted Tuesday afternoon once Nextera resumed operating.

The scheduled English II test had to be postponed because of Tuesday’s problems and will be rescheduled, Satterfield said.

Testing in grades 3-5 is done on paper and experienced no problems.

With regards to Wednesday’s testing, Satterfield said there were no problems being experienced.

TN Ready testing has had problems each of the last three years, including in the spring of 2016 when online testing was canceled altogether.

Two amendments dealing with TN Ready were to be considered Wednesday by the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee.

One amendment stops online testing this year. The other calls for students or districts not to be held accountable for the test results this year.

