Trousdale County to host annual band competition

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School is preparing to host one of the area’s largest marching band competitions this weekend.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, 17 bands from Middle Tennessee are scheduled to compete on the Creekbank in the 13th annual Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jacket Invitational. Bands will compete beginning at 10 a.m.

This year’s competition may not have the numbers of the previous two years, when Trousdale had the state’s largest event, but band director Rob Joines said it will be no less exciting.

“We are down a little bit because there are five Saturdays in September this year, and some bands are already on fall break. Also, four other competitions moved to our date,” Joines said. “Lebanon, Siegel, the Vanderbilt Invitational and Columbia.

“We’re still the second largest in Middle Tennessee that day. We’re very blessed.”

The Marching Yellow Jackets have scored trophies at each competition they have attended this season, taking fourth place overall at Hendersonville, third at Clarksville Northeast, third at Station Camp and fifth overall (second in small division) at Westmoreland.

The band’s percussion, guard and field commander have also placed in the various competitions.

“The kids have worked extremely hard beginning in April, and all summer,” Joines said. “Our goal is to make the finals at the Tennessee Division I State Marching Championship.”

The state championship will take place on Nov. 4 at Riverdale High School.

One thing that makes the Yellow Jacket Invitational different is that each class is limited to no more than three bands, based on relative attendance of their combined winds and percussion. The largest three bands are placed in Class A, with the next three largest in size placed in Class B, and so forth.

“This means that smaller bands don’t have to compete against bands with 20 more students in them,” Joines said. “We want the competition to be as fair to each band as possible.”

In addition to competing within classes, each band competes for the overall sweepstakes winner. Forrest High has won the Yellow Jacket Invitational 11 out of the past 12 years. There will also be a winner of the best Guard, Percussion, and Field Commander as well.

“God has really blessed us,” Joines said. “We have the best field in the state, the best support from the football coaches who paint the field for us, the best facilities, the best support from the community, the best announcer in the Voice of the Yellow Jackets, Jerry Richmond, the best school administration, and the best parents who run it. The competition is so large that the TCHS cheerleaders began helping us last year, too.”

Joines added that the local economy is affected by the invitational. “With so many bands, over 1,000 students, plus hundreds more parents, flow into Trousdale County. They stop at restaurants, stores and gas stations. We feel like we are also representing the hard work and success that is inherent in our Trousdale County schools, whether it is excellent academics, competitive athletics, or successful arts programs.”

Admission to Saturday’s event is $8 for adults, and $3 for kids. Children under 5 will be admitted free. Concessions will be sold as well. The Marching Yellow Jackets are scheduled to perform in exhibition at 3:15 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at 3:45 p.m.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports