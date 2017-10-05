Trousdale hosts annual band competition

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Seventeen high school bands took the field Saturday at John Kerr Field to participate in the 13th annual Marching Yellow Jackets Invitational.

While the number of participating schools was down from last year when Trousdale hosted the state’s largest competition, the enthusiasm of those in attendance was no less apparent.

Forrest High School edged out Beech to claim the Sweepstakes Trophy as top overall performer. It is Forrest’s 12th win at the Hartsville event.

“We had a great day,” said Trousdale band director Rob Joines. “I would like to thank all of the directors of the bands that attended, Coach Waggoner and especially Coach Gregory and Coach Eden for the great football field, Dr. Satterfield and the Board of Education, and Teresa Dickerson and J. Brim McCall for the use of the middle and high Schools and for all of their support. This isn’t a band event. This truly is a Trousdale County community event.”

Class placement winners were: Beech (Class A); Portland (Class B); DeKalb County (Class C); Forrest (Class D); Watertown (Class E) and Upperman (Class F).

Special awards went to: Super Parents – Portland; Up and Coming – Gordonsville; Most Entertaining – Jo Byrns; Top Solo – Portland; Top Field Commander – Forrest; Top Guard – Beech; Top Percussion – Beech.

Trousdale County’s band also performed in exhibition to close the competition. Host schools typically do not compete at their own events.

The Marching Yellow Jackets also wish to thank the following sponsors for Saturday’s competition: Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, Trousdale County Board of Education, Hartsville Printing, G&L Garden Center, County Mayor Carroll Carman, Trousdale Comfort Heat & Air, Blankenship Collision Center, Hartsville Pharmacy, Trousdale Veterinary Services, Wilson Bank & Trust, Farm Bureau Insurance, Anthony Funeral Home, Cash Express, Nestle, Trousdale County Rescue Squad and Sheriff’s Department Trustees, Trousdale County Band Boosters, Hartsville Dental Care, Tina Guffey, JP Angel, Citizens Bank and the family of Martha & Mattie Bass.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.