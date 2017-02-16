Trousdale schools to be closed Friday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools will be closed on Friday because of growing numbers of sick students.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield made the announcement Thursday morning in a letter that was sent to faculty and staff.

In the letter, Satterfield stated, “…We have decided to close school for Friday, Feb. 17, in an effort to extend the holiday break so that the mode of transmission may be decreased of the disease causing pathogens that we have identified within the student population. Our custodial and food service staffs will concentrate their efforts on cleaning and disinfecting to ensure clean facilities when our students return on Tuesday, Feb. 21.”

Wilson County Schools have been closed most of this week, while Macon and Smith Counties both have been closed as well.

