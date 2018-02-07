Trousdale schools are No. 17 in state NICHE rankings

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s school district came in ranked at No. 17 statewide in the 2018 NICHE rankings.

According to the NICHE website, ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, student and parent reviews.

“We are quite pleased to be #17 in the State out of 146 school districts. We have been ranked in the top 10 and as high as #9 in 2016,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Trousdale County received grades of A- in academics and teachers, A in health and safety, B+ in college prep, B in diversity and C+ in clubs and activities.

“There are several areas that factor into the final rating,” Satterfield added. “NICHE gave Trousdale an A for academics, teachers, and health & safety while receiving a B in diversity and C in clubs and activities. In a small community such as ours, those two are hard to match up with larger urban areas. However, it is good to receive an A in the areas that we can influence. Obviously, Trousdale is one of the top communities to educate and raise children!”

The top 10 ranked school districts were, in order: Greeneville, Kingsport, Oak Ridge, Williamson County, Maryville, Johnson City, Alcoa, Germantown, Rutherford County and Collierville. Wilson County was ranked No. 12 and Sumner County No. 29.

