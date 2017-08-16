Trousdale schools plan to use eclipse as teaching moment

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Students in Trousdale County schools will get a unique opportunity to view Monday’s solar eclipse.

With Hartsville nearly dead center along the eclipse’s visible path through North America, school officials looked for a way to turn the event into a lesson.

With parental permission, students will be bused at 12:15 p.m. from all three schools to the football stadium and provided with glasses to safely view the eclipse.

“We saw that some districts were having a viewing and some were closing,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “The last time we had a total eclipse in this area was 500 years ago.

“This is a great science learning opportunity for students, so we wanted to capture that. We also knew that a lot of parents were working and if students are home by themselves, they might miss the opportunity.”

Each school was to have sent a permission form home with students earlier this week. Students must return a signed form by Friday, Aug. 18 in order to participate.

Parents who wish to sign their children out early Monday are asked to do so between 11 a.m. and noon. Waiting until 11 a.m. allows a student to not be counted absent and it will instead be listed as an excused early dismissal. However, students who leave school early will not be allowed into the stadium.

Parents are invited to attend the stadium viewing but will have to enter through the entrance at the Victory Bridge (south end of stadium). Buses will be dropping off students at the main entrance. The regular public will not be allowed into the stadium, Satterfield said.

“We don’t want to mix cars, buses and students in the main lot, for safety,” Satterfield said.

The high school’s Science Club will have eclipse glasses on sale for parents for $2 each. There will also be a concession stand operated by the middle school.

Students will be bused back to school for regular dismissal at 2:45 p.m.

Elementary parents will be able to sign out children at the stadium with ID and a signed note submitted by Friday. Satterfield said middle and high school students would not be dismissed from the stadium.

“That’s a principal thing,” Satterfield said when asked for an explanation. “We want our parents to participate.”

