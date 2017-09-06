Trousdale schools rank No. 1 in math scores

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County High School students performed well above the state average on TNReady tests at the end of the last school year, according to results released last week.

The state released scores from the second year of TNReady in nine subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Algebra II, Integrated Math I and II, English I, II and III and U.S. History.

TCHS students rated as on track or mastered in Integrated Math II at a 48.9 percent rate, which ranked No. 1 in the state in that subject. Integrated Math I students were on track/mastered at a 37.1 percent rate, which ranked second statewide.

“We are feeling really good about everything, top to bottom,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “That puts all our content in the top 30 percent across the state, and I don’t know if we’ve ever done that consistently well. “It speaks well about our system.”

The state averages of on track/mastered in Integrated Math I and II were 18.3 and 21.8 percent, respectively.

Science scores were also high in Trousdale County, with 77.9 percent of students on track or mastered in biology, which rated No. 13 in the state, and 67.1 percent in chemistry, which was 14th statewide.

The school’s lowest rating was in English III with 40.0 percent on track or mastered, which ranked 42nd statewide of 146 school districts.

Trousdale was one of four school districts to have the highest percentage of students score on track or mastered, joining Bradford Special School District, Bristol City Schools and Clay County Schools.

TNReady scores fall into one of four achievement levels: mastered, on track, approaching, and below. These categories aim to help teachers and parents easily understand if students are ready for the next step in their academic journey and identify which students may need additional support.

Satterfield also noted that local students also outperformed state averages when broken down into three subgroups: Economically Disadvantaged, Black/Hispanic/Native American and Students With Disabilities.

“We exceeded the state in 27 of 32 reporting categories, which was 84 percent,” he said. “It really speaks high of our math and science.”

Nearly every district reduced the percent of high school students scoring as below in English, and about two-thirds of districts with high schools reduced the percent of students scoring at below in both high school math and English.

“We’re really excited,” Satterfield said. “It’s that springboard to launch kids into postsecondary success.

“It speaks highly of everyone from top to bottom – our principals, our teachers, our parents who support the students. We have phenomenal parental and community support.”

Scores for grades 3-8 have not been released by the state as of yet.

Additionally, Trousdale County was rated the No. 17 school district in the state in the annual NICHE rankings.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rate, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and reviews by parents and students.

Trousdale had an overall grade of A-minus in the rankings and was rated No. 14 in safest school district and No. 19 in districts with best teachers.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports