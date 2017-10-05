Trousdale schools see lower growth on TNReady tests

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Schools saw less than expected growth on its Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System results in the 2016-17 school year, according to figures released by the state.

The Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System measures student growth from year to year on the TNReady assessments for grades 3-12. In calculating a TVAAS score, a student’s performance is compared relative to the performance of his or her peers who have performed similarly on past assessments.

Trousdale County Schools earned an overall composite score of 2, or less than expected growth.

Results at the elementary school, which received a composite of 1, brought down the overall score, according to Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

Satterfield cited poor performances on an optional second-grade test that supposedly should not have been included, and a lack of fourth-grade growth scores, behind the subpar results at TCES.

“You have to have at least two data points to get growth,” Satterfield said. “We didn’t have that beginning point for fourth grade.”

Fourth-grade students did not have growth scores because of the lack of testing in 2015-16, when the state failed to have the TNReady test available to many students across the state.

Trousdale County High School had a composite score of 5, the highest level possible, while Jim Satterfield Middle School was at level 4.

Both schools had level 5 scores in science, while the high school had a 5 and the middle school a 4 in numeracy (math). Literacy scores weree 3 at the high school and 1 at the middle school.

The elementary school earned scores of 1 across the board.

Satterfield said that if the growth scores for only grades 3-5 had been counted, he believed the elementary school would have scored a composite 4.

“It’s good to test, to know where we are, so we can make instructional and curriculum adjustments,” Satterfield said.

Chris Gregory