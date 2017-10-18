Trousdale students set new ACT standard

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County students set a new standard on the ACT, scoring an average of 21.3 in the 2016-17 school year.

Statewide, the average reached a high of 20.1, making about 1,800 more Tennessee public school graduates became eligible for the HOPE scholarship by earning composite scores of 21 or higher.

Additionally, public school students improved in every section of the ACT by increasing their average score in English, reading, math, and science. The average ACT score for public school students in each subject area was:

19.6 in English, up 0.1 points,

20.5 in Reading up 0.1 points,

19.4 in Math, up 0.2 points; and

20.3 in Science, up 0.2 points.

The average scores in Trousdale County were:

21.2 in English,

21.3 in Math,

21.0 in Reading, and

21.1 in Science.

“Other than being ranked 15th out of 146 school districts in Tennessee, we are ecstatic that for the third consecutive year our ACT scores have risen above an average composite of 20.0,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “The most recent composite average of 21.3 is the highest in the history of the school, making Trousdale County one of only 23 school districts that met the state’s goal of an average ACT score of 21. Another amazing point is that our economically disadvantaged subgroup had a composite average of 20.0.”

Tennessee has focused on increasing ACT results over the past several years. The class of 2017 was the first one to have access to a free opportunity to retake the ACT, which the department expanded this year to ensure more students can retake the exam. Nearly 26,000 students statewide in the class of 2017 participated in the department’s first ACT Senior Retake Day last fall. Of those, nearly 40 percent increased their overall score.

TCHS Principal Teresa Dickerson said during last Thursday’s school board meeting that 74 of 80 seniors in the class of 2018 had signed up for this year’s ACT retake, scheduled for Oct. 17.

The reported averages use students’ best ACT scores — meaning that if a student took the ACT multiple times, the score included in last week’s results is his or her highest score. This data is different than the results reported nationally by ACT, which are based on the last score a student received, regardless of whether it was the highest, and also include private school results.

In Trousdale County, 51.6 percent of students scored a 21 or higher, while 31.2 percent scored a 19 or less.

“Our success can be attributed to intentionally focused instruction in every classroom every year. We can see significant increases in student learning from the elementary school, to the middle school, culminating in the high school,” Satterfield added. “Our teachers, students, and administrators exemplify a winning culture that is permeating throughout our school district. We only hope to continue our success so that all students will be prepared for successful careers.”

Additional takeaways from the 2017 ACT results:

Almost 1,000 more graduates hit all four college ready benchmarks on the ACT test in 2017 compared to 2016.

Within each subject area, 57.4 percent of public school students met the college ready benchmark in English, 30.6 percent met the benchmark in math, 40.7 percent met the benchmark in reading, and 31.1 percent met the science benchmark.

23 districts now have an average composite at or above 21, up from 18.

48 Tennessee school districts have an average ACT composite above the state average.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Staff reports