Trousdale’s graduation rate among state’s best

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County continues to rank among the top school districts in the state in terms of graduation rate, according to data released by the Department of Education last week.

Gov. Bill Haslam and Education Commissioner Candice McQueen announced last Thursday that the 2016-17 graduation rate of 89.1 percent was the highest on record for Tennessee. The statewide graduation rate was up more than half a percentage point since last year, and overall has increased 3.6 percent since the 2010-11 school year. This year, graduation rates increased in nearly 56 percent of districts with high schools.

Trousdale County had a 97.9 percent graduation rate and was one of 43 districts statewide with an average of over 95 percent. Trousdale’s number was up from 95.3 percent in the 2015-16 school year.

“Since 2008, our school district has continually focused on improving graduation rates so that our students will have an opportunity be successful beyond high school,” said Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “It important for our community to understand that a high school diploma is the first essential step to ensure gainful employment. Our vision statement of ‘Accelerating and Graduating All Students for the Careers of Tomorrow’ continues to utilize multiple educational programs, initiatives, and high quality professionals throughout our graduates’ educational experience. All of these factors have attributed to our district’s graduation rates that have consistently been in the mid-90s year after year.”

The state transitioned to a more rigorous calculation for graduation rates in 2011, and even under the new criteria, rates have continued to rise. This year, the most notable gains and overall achievements include:

13 districts improved graduation rates by 5 percentage points or more. The district with the most significant gains was Lake County, up 23.1 percentage points.

43 districts — about one-quarter of the districts in the state — have graduation rates at or above 95 percent, up from 36 districts last year.

The group of students who identify as Black, Hispanic or Native American increased its graduation rate by 0.4 percentage points to 83 percent, which is a three-year high.

“Teachers and educators in Tennessee have worked tirelessly to support students and these record graduation rates show their hard work is making a difference,” Haslam said in a press release. “As more students graduate from high school, we are committed to helping them go to college, succeed and become skilled members of Tennessee’s workforce. The graduation rate is reflective of the many gains we are making in education in our state.”

As part of the state plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), the Department of Education has created an accountability metric known as the Ready Graduate indicator. This new tool will measure the percentage of graduates who have met benchmarks proven to increase their probability of seamlessly enrolling in postsecondary education and entering the workforce or military.

“Today, we focus not only on graduation rates but connecting graduation rates with ACT success and linking students to educational opportunities beyond high school such as four-year college, two-year college, technical college that leads to high-skill, high-wage jobs,” Satterfield added. “We must think of education as kindergarten through the 14th grade not as kindergarten through the 12th as we did just a few years ago.”

