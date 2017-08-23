Vote planned Monday on school board seat

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission will vote at Monday’s meeting on whether to declare a vacancy in the School Board.

If successful, the seat on the five-member board currently held by David Crabtree would be declared vacant, citing Crabtree’s currently residing outside Trousdale County.

Applications would then be taken to fill the vacancy until the next general election in August 2018. The Commission would choose a replacement from the applicants, likely during its September meeting.

“The mayor, in consulting with (County Attorney) Betty Lou (Taylor) and (District Attorney) Tommy Thompson, uncovered a method that this can be declared vacant,” said Commission Chairman Mark Beeler.

Tennessee Code Annotated 49-2-202 states that, “If any member ceases to reside in the county, the office of the member shall become vacant.”

Crabtree, who has not attended a meeting of the School Board since early 2016, has been the subject of an ouster petition. Monday’s vote would make that petition unnecessary.

The Charter Review Committee met last month to discuss proposed charter amendments to provide a mechanism for the removal of county officials who fail to attend meetings on a regular basis. Those discussions led to the discovery of state law pertaining to the removal of a school board official.

Crabtree was elected to represent the Third and Ninth Districts in 2014. Any replacement named would have to reside in one of those two districts.

