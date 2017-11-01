Yellow Jacket band scores well at Bethel event

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County High School Marching Yellow Jackets had another successful day in competition, attending the prestigious Bethel University Renaissance Marching Festival in McKenzie on Saturday, Oct. 21.

In an extremely competitive Class B, competing against some of West Tennessee’s finest small bands, Trousdale County earned third place in Guard and first place in Percussion, while Field Commander Lydia Zarichansky won first place honors as well.

The band scored second place in Class B, and fourth out of the eleven bands in the entire small Purple Division.

“We came to compete against the best, and our kids met the challenge,” said Band Director Rob Joines. “This was the most significant competition, outside of the State Championship, that our band has competed in.”

In addition, the Percussion section finished second in the entire competition, and senior trumpet soloist Caroline Guffey won the overall Best Soloist Award, beating out soloists from 19 other bands.

Also, Bethel University offered two preliminary scholarships to Guffey and Percussion Colonel JP Angel.