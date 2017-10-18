Yellow Jacket band wins Middle TN Championships

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Marching Yellow Jackets continued their winning ways Saturday night by finishing in first place at the Middle Tennessee Small Band Championships at Forrest High School in Chapel Hill.

In addition to the band’s first-place finish, Trousdale’s Percussion section and Guard also finished first and Field Commander Lydia Zarichansky finished in second place by one point.

The Percussion ended the day ranked third out of the 16 bands that competed, while the Guard and Band finished seventh.

“We had a very good day, and managed to beat some excellent bands,” said TCHS Band Director Rob Joines. “We beat Watertown for the first time all year, and Donelson Christian Academy for the first time in years!”