Basford, Maddox named to TN Future Stars teams

Two Jim Satterfield football players will compete with and against the state’s best middle school talent as part of the 2017 Tennessee Future Stars competition.
Offensive lineman Mason Basford was named to the eighth-grade squad, while quarterback Mason Maddox was selected for the seventh-grade team. Eighth-grader Cameron Rankins was also named as an alternate.
“Over 500 players try out across the state of Tennessee,” said Basford’s mother, Misty Butler. “They pick about 50.”
Basford went through a tryout in Nashville in April and was chosen for the team as a center.
On June 14, the players will report to training camp at Austin Peay State University. Former Tennessee Vol Todd Kelly will coach the eighth-grade squad, while the seventh-graders will be under the direction of ex-Vol Chris Wampler.
“They get to stay on campus, eat there, train there,” Butler said. “They do three-a-day practices then play against Kentucky on Saturday (June 17).”
Basford played center/nose guard at JSMS and was an all-conference selection as both a seventh- and eighth-grader. JSMS has won the last three conference championships, compiling a 26-1 record over that stretch.
Asked whether he prefers offense or defense, Basford merely smiled and said, “Whatever helps the team most; wherever they need me.”
Basford began playing youth football at age 6 and said he “was pretty much born at the ball field.”
“My dad helped start the youth football league, and ever since I’ve been with him at every football game we can go to!” (EDITOR’S NOTE: Butler contacted The Vidette to clarify that it was Mason’s grandfather who started the youth league).
Basford participated in a limited version of spring practice along with the other freshmen-to-be at TCHS, and said he was looking forward to the upcoming season.
“It’s going to be difficult, but it’ll be all right,” he said.
