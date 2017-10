By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County High School basketball programs will have a Purple and Gold Trick or Dunk basketball game on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

The Lady Jackets will play an intersquad game in the first half, with the Jackets doing likewise in the second half.

Candy will be handed out at halftime for kids who are dressed up for Halloween.

Coaches Jeremy Wilhelm and Ryan Sleeper invite all Yellow Jacket basketball fans to come and get a sneak peek at this year’s teams.