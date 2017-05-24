Butler resigns as TCHS defensive coordinator

Tony Butler has resigned his teaching and coaching positions at Trousdale County High School after serving as defensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets football team for the previous two years.
Butler has accepted a position at Battle Ground Academy, where he will serve as assistant athletics director and assistant football coach for the Wildcats.
“I am very appreciative to the administration and staff at Trousdale County Schools for the opportunity to coach the Yellow Jackets for the past two seasons,” Butler said.