Donoho scores 31 points for Jr. Lady Jackets in win

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Kailen Donoho scored a game-high 31 points for the JSMS Jr. Lady Jackets in a 41-26 home victory over Gordonsville on Dec. 4.

Elyssa Chapman and Charlee Jo Dixon each added five points for the Jr. Lady Jackets.

The Jr. Jackets dropped their game 36-29. Bryson Claiborne had 12 points and Andrew Ford had six. Garrett Rieger scored five points, Jess Holder four and Thomas Brown two.

On Thursday, the Jr. Jackets went to Carthage and defeated Smith County 34-29.

Mason Maddox led the way with 10 points and Ford had eight. Rieger had six, Holder four, Claiborne four and Brown two.

The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 37-22 as Donoho scored 17 points. Autumn Parrish had two, Dixon two and Eliseona Satterfield one.

JSMS played at Westmoreland on Monday and will travel to Carroll-Oakland on Thursday.