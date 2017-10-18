Hunters should be wary of potential snakes

By Larry Woody, Outdoors Writer

A hiker in a Colorado park died earlier this month after being bitten by a rattlesnake – a grim reminder for outdoorsmen to remain vigilant even though summer is over.

Snakes remain active well into the fall, especially in the South and on warm days. Last year I saw water snakes throughout the winter, and if non-venomous species are active, so are venomous ones.

A couple of years ago some duck hunters in West Tennessee discovered a cottonmouth coiled in their duck blind one cold pre-dawn morning.

Deer archery season and fall turkey season are underway, and muzzleloader season opens Nov. 4, along with quail and rabbit season. That means thousands of hunters will be walking through fields and woods where snakes are found, often in darkness or dim light.

In Tennessee there are three species of venomous snakes: rattlesnakes, copperheads and cottonmouths. The latter are found primarily around water and swampy areas.

Turkey hunters are particularly vulnerable to snakebite because they sit on the ground, and snakes camouflaged in leaves and grass are virtually invisible. It is advisable to check out the ground carefully before sitting down – although that’s hard to do when setting up before dawn.

Knee-length boots provide some protection, and there are “snakebite-proof” brands on the market. But tall boots won’t protect a hunter who sits down on a snake.

Rattlesnakes generally – but not always – issue a warning rattle before striking, but copperheads and cottonmouths are silent.

Deer hunters should be alert when walking to and from stands. Last year a Georgia hunter was bitten by a rattlesnake that was coiled beneath his tree stand.

Keeping weeds and brush cleared from around the stand will help. Also check tree stands prior to the season to make sure no wasps or hornets have built nests in or around them.

If bitten by a snake, the victim will know immediately if it is venomous; the pain will be intense and will begin instantly. Don’t waste time trying to kill the snake. Its identification is not necessary for treatment – the same anti-venom is used for all three species – and attempting to kill the snake could result in another bite.

Nowadays it’s wise for hunters to carry a cell phone in case of emergency. Although in some remote areas there is no signal; it’s wise to pre-check.

If the hunter has a nearby companion he obviously should contact him for help. Depending on the location, it might be possible to call paramedics; if not, the victim should be transported to the nearest medical facility as quickly as possible.

Never attempt self-treatments, such as cutting an X on the fang punctures to try to drain the venom. The cuts could sever blood vessels, muscles or tendons and do more damage than the snakebite. The best advice is to seek prompt medical attention.

The victim should remain as calm as possible. He can take some comfort in the fact that very few snakebites are fatal. All, however, are serious.

It’s something every hunter should keep in mind.