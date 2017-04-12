Jackets baseball opens district play with sweep of RBS

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets started the District 8-A portion of their baseball schedule last week with two home wins over Red Boiling Springs.

The Jackets took the first game 13-1 and used a five-run effort in the top of the seventh inning to win the second game 6-1 on April 4.

The Jackets now have a 15-game winning streak against the Bulldogs.

Junior Logan Calhoun went 7-for-7 in the two games, while classmate Logan Hewitt recorded 12 strikeouts in the latter game.

The Jackets also played in the Jackson County Tournament later in the week, coming away with one win in three games.

That win came Saturday against Westmoreland by a 3-2 score.

Senior Wiley Barton was 2-for-4 and scored two runs. Junior Hunter Ford had a hit and RBI, and freshman Ben Chumley had a hit and scored a run.

Calhoun earned the win on the mound as Trousdale County earned its sixth win of the season.

Earlier in the day, the Jackets lost 14-3 to host Jackson County, pounding out four hits but committing six errors.

Hewitt, seniors Colton Gammons and Tanner Lannom and sophomore Houston Stafford had hits for Coach Travis Humes’ team.

On Friday, the Jackets outhit Smith County 9-8, but lost the game 13-5 as the defense suffered another letdown with six errors.

Calhoun went 3-for-3, scored two runs and had an RBI. Ford added two hits and an RBI, Gammons had two hits while Hewitt and Stafford had one hit each.

The Jackets are scheduled to play in the East Robertson Classic this weekend.

Softball: The Lady Jackets were able to play just one game last week, an 18-4 home loss to Red Boiling Springs on April 4.

It was the Lady Jackets’ fourth straight loss to the Lady Bulldogs.

