Jake Gregory named to All-State football team

Trousdale County sophomore Jake Gregory was named Monday to the TNHighSchoolFootball.com Class 1A All-State team.
Gregory, who made the team as an offensive lineman, was just one of two sophomores recognized by the website. The team features 21 offensive and 16 defensive players, along with a kicker and punter.
According to lead writer Donovan Stewart, the selection process was based on discussions with 1A coaches across the state, as well as seeing players both live and on film.
Gregory played in just seven games because of injuries, but played both on offense and defense. Defensively, he recorded 37 tackles, a sack and seven tackles for loss as the Yellow Jackets finished 8-3.
He was also one of nine Trousdale County players named last month to the All-Region 5-1A team.
“Jake is a tremendous worker and has started every game in his high school career, with the exception of the four games he was out this year with injury,” said TCHS assistant principal Ben Johnson. “He is a great student and a great athlete. He is very deserving of being named to the All-State team.”
It is the second straight season Trousdale County has had an offensive lineman named to the All-State team. Former TCHS star Ricky Harrison was recognized following the 2015 season.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.