Jr. Jackets to hold jamboree on Saturday

The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets will host the Tobacco Bowl Middle School Jamboree on Saturday at John Kerr Field.
Eight teams are scheduled to join JSMS in the competition, which gets under way at 10 a.m. They are: Macon County, Southside, Upperman, Gordonsville, Smith County, Carroll-Oakland, Winfree Bryant and Portland East.
Play will take place on each half of the field and each game will utilize a 20-minute running clock.
The schedule is as follows:
10 a.m. – Macon County vs. Gordonsville; Upperman vs. Southside
10:30 a.m. – Upperman vs. Portland East; JSMS vs. Winfree Bryant
11 a.m. – Smith County vs. Southside; Macon County vs. Carroll-Oakland
11:30 a.m. – Winfree Bryant vs. Smith County; Gordonsville vs. Portland East
Noon – JSMS vs. Carroll-Oakland
Admission will be $5 with proceeds going to benefit both the JSMS and Trousdale County High School football teams. The main gate and Yellow Jacket Victory Bridge entrances will be open, but there will be no access from the baseball field. Concessions will also be available.