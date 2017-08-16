Jr. Jackets open 2017 season with tough loss

The Jim Satterfield Jr. Jackets opened their 2017 football season last week with a 22-16 loss at home to the Stone Memorial Panthers.
The Jr. Jackets trailed 14-0 at halftime before getting on the scoreboard with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter on a 2-yard run from quarterback Mason Maddox. Bryson Claiborne ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Panthers would raise their advantage to 22-8 in the fourth quarter before JSMS closed out the scoring with 2:47 left on a 2-yard run by Claiborne. Maddox ran in the 2-point conversion for the final score.
The Jr. Jackets hosted Walter J. Baird on Tuesday but results were not available at press time. They will plat at Macon County on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.