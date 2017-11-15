JSMS has busy week of basketball action

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Jim Satterfield Middle School had a busy week of action on the basketball court last week with three nights of games.

On Nov. 6, the Jr. Jackets hosted Mt. Juliet Christian and came away with a pair of victories.

Kailen Donoho paced the Jr. Lady Jackets with 13 points in their 34-23 win. Elyssa Chapman added nine points and Eliseana Satterfield had eight. Miranda Kibler and Charlee Jo Dixon rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

The Jr. Jackets won their game 43-35 as Bryson Claiborne, Andrew Ford and Garrett Rieger were all in double figures with 13, 12 and 10 points respectively. Mason Maddox and Xavier Russell each added four points.

The next day, JSMS traveled to Gordonsville but lost both games.

The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 25-16 as Donoho had nine points, Chapman three, Satterfield three and Dixon one.

The Jr. Jackets lost 32-28, getting 10 points from Claiborne and Rieger while Jess Holder and Maddox each had four.

On Nov. 9, JSMS split a pair of home games with Westmoreland.

Donoho had 16 points for the Jr. Lady Jackets but it wasn’t enough in a 26-24 loss. Chapman added four points, Satterfield two and Anna Beth Martin two.

In the boys’ game, the Jr. Jackets captured a 43-28 victory.

Ford and Claiborne each scored 10 points while Rieger had seven, Maddox five, Holder four and A.J. Adams two.

JSMS will travel to Jackson County on Thursday.

High school: Trousdale County opened its 2017-18 season Tuesday evening at Smith County.

The girls lost 42-33 after leading in the third quarter. Chloe Donoho led the Lady Jackets with 18 points.

The boys won 56-40 with Keyvont Baines scoring 14 points and Will Belcher 12.

The Jackets will have their first home games on Monday against Gallatin, with girls action beginning at 6 p.m.