JSMS softball goes 1-3 at Columbia tournament

The Jim Satterfield Jr. Lady Jackets played last week in the MidTN Classic in Columbia, where they went 1-3 in the tournament.
In pool play, the Jr. Lady Jackets beat White House 6-5 on Friday. Later that day, Coach Blake Satterfield’s girls suffered a couple of key injuries and lost 10-2 to Davidson Academy.
On Saturday, JSMS lost 15-0 to Coopertown and 7-1 to Greenbrier.
JSMS is scheduled to host Gordonsville on Thursday, then travel to Smith County on Monday. Both games are scheduled for 5 p.m.