JSMS softball goes 1-3 at Columbia tournament

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Jim Satterfield Jr. Lady Jackets played last week in the MidTN Classic in Columbia, where they went 1-3 in the tournament.

In pool play, the Jr. Lady Jackets beat White House 6-5 on Friday. Later that day, Coach Blake Satterfield’s girls suffered a couple of key injuries and lost 10-2 to Davidson Academy.

On Saturday, JSMS lost 15-0 to Coopertown and 7-1 to Greenbrier.

JSMS is scheduled to host Gordonsville on Thursday, then travel to Smith County on Monday. Both games are scheduled for 5 p.m.