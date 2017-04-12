JSMS softball wins twice last week

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Jim Satterfield Jr. Lady Jackets won two of their three games last week.

JSMS turned three hits and two Gordonsville errors into a 4-2 home victory on April 6. Hannah Hailey had two hits for the hosts and Rebecca Chapman had the other hit. Hailey also struck out 10 batters while pitching to record the win

On Friday at home against Carroll-Oakland, the Jr. Lady Jackets got two hits each from Hailey and Kinley Brown in their 9-6 victory.

Chapman and Makayla Crook each had a hot and two RBIs for JSMS. Hailey pitched three innings while Katie Crowder picked up two innings in relief.

On April 4, JSMS lost 6-1 to Macon County. Kyla Zachary and Chapman had the Jr. Lady Jackets’ only two hits.

Baseball: The Jr. Jackets swept a doubleheader against Carroll-Oakland on Friday, winning 6-2 and 2-0.

