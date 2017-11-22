JSMS has tough week on basketball court

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Jim Satterfield Middle School had two nights of basketball action last week but came way with just one win.

That victory came on Nov. 16 at Jackson County as the Jr. Lady Jackets won 32-29. Kailen Donoho had a game-high 25 points, while Charlee Jo Dixon had four and Eliseona Satterfield three.

Later that night, the Jr. Jackets fell 40-24 to the Jr. Blue Devils.

Andrew Ford netted seven points and Mason Maddox five, while Thomas Brown and Bryson Claiborne each had four. Jess Holder added two points, Garrett Rieger one and Alex Popeleski one.

JSMS had a rough night at Celina on Nov. 13 with each team losing by double digits.

The Jr. Lady Jackets fell 48-14 with Donoho scoring seven points, Satterfield five and Elyssa Chapman two.

The Jr. Jackets scored just one point in the first quarter of a 64-37 loss.

Maddox pitched in 14 points and Claiborne had nine. Rieger had six, Ford four, Tyler Dixon two and Brown two.