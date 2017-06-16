Junior rodeo back in Lebanon

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Contestants from across the United States, Canada and Australia are making plans to spend a week in Lebanon later this month for the National Junior High Finals Rodeo.

Preparations are already underway at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center as the dirt was prepped with sand during Memorial Day weekend and stalls by the truckload are going up around the property.

Austin White, National High School Rodeo Association vice president of marketing, said last year’s event brought 1,050 contestants, 1,300 contestant horses and just less than 1,000 campers who stayed on site for an average of eight days. He said more than 30,000 people visited the event, which was held east of the Mississippi River for the first time in 2016.

“The facility has added a couple hundred more camping spaces than last year, so that will help relieve some of the camping pressure. It will spread everybody out a little more and allow more people to come in,” White said.

White said one of the most exciting changes from last year is the ability to hold the trade show in the newly opened Expo Center. The trade show will begin June 17, one day before the rodeo kicks off competition.

“The whole building will become a hang out for everybody,” White said.

The National High School Rodeo Association Junior High Division Rodeo Finals will be June 18-24 in Lebanon for the second straight year.

Created in 2004, the NHSRA Junior High Division was established to bring the excitement of the sport to sixth through eighth graders. Junior high division students participate in a variety of events, including barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, chute dogging, team roping, ribbon roping and junior bull riding, bareback steer riding and saddle bronc steer riding.

Staff writer Xavier Smith contributed to this report.

By Sinclaire Sparkman

ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com