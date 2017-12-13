Lady Jackets top Gordonsville for first victory

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Trousdale County jumped into its district schedule last week and saw some of the best and some of the not-so-best talent the district has to offer.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Jackets built a 14-point halftime lead and went on to defeat Gordonsville 49-29 at home. It was the Lady Jackets’ third straight win over the Tigerettes (0-7), who are now riding a 36-game losing streak.

“Any time you beat Gordonsville and get a district win, it’s good,” said coach Jeremy Wilhelm. “We worked on some new things for late and saw what we need to adjust. I’m proud of our team.”

Sophomore Chloe Donoho scored a game-high 16 points, with 10 of those coming at the free-throw line. Senior Kaylynn Dalton added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, sophomore Tori Simmons had eight, freshman Claire Belcher four and senior Katelyn Fergusson three. Sophomore Emily Booth and freshman Kinley Brown each had two points.

In the boys’ game, the Jackets went 9-of-19 from the line in a 55-46 loss to the Tigers (5-4).

“I thought we played with them pretty well,” coach Ryan Sleeper said. “In a close game in this district, you better hit your free throws or you will lose. They hit, we didn’t. It’s something we must continually work and improve on.”

Senior Braison Raney netted 16 points and junior Will Belcher was also in double figures with 10. Sophomore Kobe Ford added eight points and junior Keyvont Baines had five. Senior Trace McGuire had three points and senior Octavius Rickman and sophomore Tarvaris Claiborne each had two.

On Friday at Clarkrange, the Lady Jackets (1-5, 1-1 6-A) suffered a 91-26 loss to the Lady Buffaloes. Clarkrange raced out to a 14-0 lead and led 31-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Buffaloes hit 21 3-pointers as Hall of Fame coach Lamar Rogers upped his win total to 1,155.

“They are a really good ball club,” Wilhelm said. “We’ve got to learn from this and move on, because if you dwell on it, you’ll never move forward.”

Donoho led the Lady Jackets with 10 points and Fergusson had six. Simmons added four points, sophomore Josie Garrett three, freshman Bryanna Macias two and Belcher one.

The Jackets, meanwhile, scored the game’s first six points but fell behind 38-19 to the Buffaloes. Trousdale County would only get within 13 before falling 69-50.

“We started off too sluggish on offense,” Sleeper said. “This district is very competitive top to bottom. Our young men are going to have to learn you can’t get away playing hard only a half of three quarters.

“It’s going to take maximum effort all four quarters against every team. I value a loss just as much as a win, as long as you learn from what you did wrong and grow from there. Hopefully we did that.”

Raney led all scorers with 18 points and Baines had 13, 12 of which came in the second half. Ford scored five points, McGuire and Claiborne had four each, and Belcher, Rickman and senior Malkam Brinkley had two each.

Trousdale County played at Clay County on Tuesday and will host Monterey on Friday. The Yellow Jackets will then play in next week’s Sonic Shoot-out in Sparta.