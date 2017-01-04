National Football Foundation to recognize Jim, Clint Satterfield

The National Football Foundation’s Middle Tennessee Chapter has announced it plans to honor a pair of Trousdale County coaches at its March banquet.
Clint Satterfield and his late father, Jim, will jointly receive the chapter’s Roy Kramer Contribution to Football Award. Named for the former Southeastern Conference commissioner, the award “is presented to a local individual who has been instrumental in promoting the game of football with the highest level of leadership, integrity and participation,” according to the organization’s website.
“The Satterfield family has been a proud and successful staple of high school football in Tennessee for many years,” said Larry Taft, executive secretary of the Middle Tennessee Chapter. “Coach Jim B. and Coach Clint Satterfield are very deserving of this prestigious award and it is our honor to recognize two people who have meant so much to the sport, not only in Middle Tennessee but throughout the state.”
The award has been presented annually since 1972 and former recipients include Carlton Flatt, Boots Donnelly, Johnny Majors and Calvin Short.
“I think it’s pretty awesome,” Clint said of the joint award. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard of that being done before.”
The award will be presented at the 51st Annual Awards Banquet of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Inc. This is a national organization with over 12,000 members nationwide. The Middle Tennessee Chapter is one of approximately 120 nationwide.
The banquet will be held on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Marriott Cool Springs. Approximately 600 high school and college football players, coaches, officials and football enthusiasts are expected to be in attendance. It is open to the public. A table of 10 goes for $600 and individual tickets at can be purchased by calling (931) 675-0023.
As most locals would know, Jim Satterfield coached at Trousdale County for over 40 years and amassed over 200 victories in football and basketball, including the Class AA state championship in 1972 and state runner-up finishes in 1973, ’74 and ’75.
Jim Satterfield also served as Trousdale County’s superintendent of schools for 26 years, a position now held by his son, Clint. Jim was inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 1987 and passed away in 1996.
Clint succeeded his father as football coach and amassed a 239-61 record over 24 years with five state championships. He was inducted last year into both the TSSAA Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“To get it jointly with your dad, that’s really thoughtful on the committee’s behalf,” Clint said. “I know Mother is excited about it.
“Somehow I feel like he is still around. His spirit, his memory brings fond memories back. It’s good all the way around.”
