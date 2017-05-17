Rotary Club holds annual golf tournament

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club held its annual golf tournament Saturday at Gallatin’s Long Hollow Golf Course.

The annual event raises funds for the Rotary Club, which uses the funds to provide college scholarships, as well as for local projects in the community. Among this year’s projects is funding for school supplies for recipients of the Summer Backpack program, which provides food for children who might otherwise go without.

After dealing with rain and/or cool temperatures the last two years, Saturday proved a gorgeous day to be on the golf course, as 19 teams comprising 76 players came out to tee up for an 8 a.m. start.

According to early estimates, the tournament was expected to net around $8,500 after expenses, which would be the most ever for in the tournament’s 13-year history.

The winning team was comprised of Steve Wilmore, Mike Wilmore, Sam Wilmore and Cory McDonald, as the foursome shot a 58 in the scramble format. Each player received a $100 prize. Second place went to Greyson Painter, Greg Barton, Drue Jolly and Chris Meyers, while third place went to Dustin Dillehay, Jackie Dillehay and Taylor Dillehay.

The winning team in the second flight, with a score of 63, was Bobby Enoch, Caleb Enoch, Marty Carr and Jeff Linville.

Second- and third-place teams received $45 and $25 prizes respectively, with prizes awarded for first flight and second flight. Closest-to-the-hole prizes of $40 were won by Benny Johnson and Jim Grantham.

The Hartsville Rotary Club wishes to thank its corporate sponsors: CoreCivic, Advanced Propane, Citizens Bank, Compliance Enginering, Hartsville Cabinet, Huff Appliance LLC, Trousdale Medical Center, Blankenship Collision, Hartsville Tractor Company, Powell & Meadows, Dr. Bien Samson, Tri-County Electric, Trousdale Comfort HVAC, Wilson Bank & Trust, WTNK and The Hartsville Vidette.

The Club also thanks those businesses who advertised in the tournament, as well as everyone who played.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.