By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County High School and Jim Satterfield Middle School are proud to announce their Athletes of the Fall.

Three students from each sport of the respective season were chosen based on statistics, leadership, and overall character. The community was then polled for the top athlete in each sport.

At TCHS, the winners were: Jake Gregory, football; Ali Sullivan, volleyball; Aliya Hobby, cheerleading and Lydia Zarichnsky, band.

At JSMS, the winners were: Sebastian Linarez, football; Rebecca Chapman, volleyball and Destinee Burnley, cheerleading.