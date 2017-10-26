Schools recognize Athletes/Coaches of Fall

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County Schools are pleased to recognize their Athletes and Coaches of the Fall.

Students and coaches from each sport at Trousdale County High School and Jim Satterfield Middle School were nominated for the honor. Students were chosen based on leadership, statistics and overall character. Winners were voted on by the community in an online poll.

Winners at Jim Satterfield Middle School were:

Football – Mason Maddox;

Volleyball – Madison Farley;

Cheerleading – Ruthie Mink;

Coach – Brandon Eden, football

Winners at Trousdale County High School were:

Football – Jake Gregory;

Volleyball – Makayla Crook;

Cheerleading – De’Andra Burnley;

Band – Lydia Zarichansky;

Coach – Rob Joines, band.