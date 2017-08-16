Season Preview: 2017 Trousdale County Yellow Jackets

As is typical for this time of year in Trousdale County, there is plenty of talk about the upcoming 2017 season for the Yellow Jackets.
But this year there is a different feeling in the air as Jacket fans are excited about a new coaching staff and the hard work they have seen, both on the practice field and in two scrimmages to date.
That new staff is led by Coach Brad Waggoner, who was named the Jackets’ head coach in December, replacing David Barker after one-plus seasons. Waggoner came from Georgia Tech, where he had served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel since May 2014. Prior to that, he spent 10 years coaching at the high school level in Georgia, Alabama and Florida, where he compiled a 59-48 record.
Waggoner’s assistants will be Scott Booth (defensive coordinator), Davy Cothron (quarterbacks), Paul Pierson (defensive line), Brandon Eden (slots/special teams coordinator), Kyle Gregory (offensive line), Jordan Harper (slots) and Ben Johnson (secondary).
The Yellow Jackets, coming off an 8-3 season in 2016, return six players who were named to the All-Region 5-1A team. Those players are quarterback Keyvont Baines (who was Special Teams Player of the Year), Isiah Harper (RB/DB), Jake Gregory (OL/DL), Xavian Seay (OL/DL), Dustin O’Saile (OL/DL) and Braison Raney (TE/DE).
Baines (6-foot-2, 165 pounds, junior), proved to be a threat at multiple positions last year, as he was the Jackets’ leading receiver with 13 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns, while also ranking as the second-leading ball carrier with 65 rushes for 503 yards and seven TDs. Baines also returned four kicks for touchdowns (three kickoff, one punt) and threw for 414 yards and eight TDs while playing quarterback.
Harper (5-9, 155, senior) returns at wingback after leading the Yellow Jackets’ ground attack last season with 858 yards and 11 touchdowns on 105 attempts.
Seniors Raney and Trace McGuire should be the favorite targets for Baines as they grabbed 13 and 11 passes respectively during the 2016 season.
O’Saile, also a senior, is the top returning tackler, recording 55 tackles (six for loss) from his linebacker position before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the ninth game of the 2016 season.
The Jackets have moved this year to Region 4-2A, where they received every first-place vote by the region coaches in picking who would win the region. Behind the Jackets, the coaches ranked Watertown, Jackson County, Westmoreland, Cascade and East Robertson.
Trousdale County is also getting some preseason love across the state, with the coaches’ preseason poll ranking the Yellow Jackets fourth in Class 2A behind Union City, Adamsville and Marion County. Rounding out the Top 10 are Waverly, Peabody, Mitchell, Tyner, Forrest and Lewis County.
The Yellow Jackets will open their season on Aug. 18 with a trip to Lebanon to play the Blue Devils. It has been 47 years since these two schools have met on the gridiron.
“We have a very tough schedule,” Waggoner said. “Lebanon will be a tough opening opponent who will have close to 60 more players than us and will present us with some problems.
“Like I told our players, 2A schools don’t get the opportunity often to play 6A schools, so we look forward to the challenge.”
The following week, the Jackets will have their home opener when they welcome a past region rival in Friendship.
Trousdale County will kick off its region schedule on Sept. 1 at Watertown and have non-region matchups with Gordonsville on Sept. 8 and at Macon County on Sept. 22.
“We just have to stay focused and keep working so that we are hitting on all cylinders when our region schedule begins,” Waggoner said. “I think this tougher schedule will definitely prepare us for our region.”