Sparkman resigns as Jackets’ boys basketball coach

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Chip Sparkman announced his resignation last week as head coach of the Trousdale County Yellow Jackets’ boys basketball team.

Sparkman, who just completed his second season at TCHS, has accepted a position at La Vergne High School, where he will be teaching ACT prep as well as performing other duties that will be determined later.

“I have loved my time in Hartsville and will miss it dearly,” Sparkman said. “Coach (Clint) Satterfield, Mr. (J.Brim) McCall, Mrs. (Teresa) Dickerson and Mr. (Ben) Johnson have been so good to me and treated me very well.

“I truly hate to leave, but financially it was the right choice for my family.

“I love all my guys on the basketball team and struggled with this decision because of them. Leaving is the part about coaching that I do not like very much. I will miss being a Yellow Jacket.”

In his two years at TCHS, Sparkman compiled an overall record of 16-38 and 8-12 in District 8-A. The Yellow Jackets improved to 11-19 overall and 6-4 in district last season, good for a third-place finish in the district standings.

It was the first time the Yellow Jackets reached double digits in victories since 2013.