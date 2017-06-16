All-Star baseball moves to Vandy

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Davy Cothron is organizing his sixth annual Warner’s Athletic Construction MidTN Senior All-Star Classic, presented by TopTenn Baseball.

Cothron recently spoke to the Hartsville Rotary Club about his passion for the All-Star Classic, which in a change this year will be held at Vanderbilt University’s Hawkins Field in Nashville. The new site will give some of the top baseball talent in Middle Tennessee the chance to play at an SEC facility, something they might never get again.

According to a schedule provided by Cothron, the Class A squad will play against the Division II team at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. After that game will follow the Old Hickory Bats Home Run Derby at 5:30 p.m. The day will end with the Class AA team taking on Class AAA at 7 p.m.

Trousdale County will be represented on the Class A team by Cumberland signee Wiley Barton, who will be on the team as a pitcher but could also see some action in the outfield.

“Wiley is an all-star in all phases of life,” said TCHS baseball coach Travis Humes. “He graduated with Honor and Scholars distinction. He has also done countless hours of community service.

“He’s a leader by the way he does everything in life. No one deserves this opportunity more than Wiley and I have been blessed with the opportunity to coach him the past three years.”

Tickets for the All-Star Classic are $7 for adults and $5 for children of school age. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.

By Jerry Richmond

Sports Staff Writer