Streetball Tournament held at City Park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Saturday’s hot weather didn’t match the heat of competition on the basketball courts of Hartsville City Park.

Southern Dixie Dolls held the second annual Streetball Tournament, which was organized by Rick Moore and Tamara Marshall.

“There’s just basically never anything to do in Hartsville,” Marshall said when asked what was behind organizing the tournament. “We’re trying to create something for kids and teenagers to do.”

Teams came from as far as Cookeville to participate for bragging rights in the competition, which was also a benefit for Team Reagan, a group named in honor of a Hartsville girl and which raises funds to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The tournament had been scheduled originally for July 15 but was delayed a week because of rainy weather.

