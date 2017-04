TCHS basketball teams hold awards banquet

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

Coach Jeremy Wilhelm and Coach Chip Sparkman held their 2016-17 Trousdale County High School basketball awards banquet at Cherokee Restaurant on April 19.

Coach Wilhelm handed out the following awards: Offensive Award, Makenzee Dixon; Defensive Award, Katelyn Fergusson and Jamey McKoin; Freshman Award, Chloe Donoho; Academic Award, Kaylynn Dalton; Most Improved, Josie Garrett and Haylee Holder; Lady Jacket Award, Karissa Goss; and Coach’s Award, Tori Simmons along with Heath Chasse.

Coach Sparkman gave out these awards: Freshman Award, Kobe Ford; Most Improved, Keyvont Baines; Offensive Award, Braison Raney; Defensive Award, Trysten McGuire; Jacket Award, Austin Ford; Coach’s Award, Colton Gammons; Leadership Award, Trace McGuire; and Captain’s Award, Jacob Woodard.