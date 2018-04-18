Trousdale baseball sweeps Clay County, falls to Lebanon

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County baseball team went 2-1 last week, with the Yellow Jackets claiming a pair of district victories.

At Clay County on April 9, the Jackets scored twice in the third, fourth and fifth innings before plating four in the sixth for a 10-0, six-inning victory over the Bulldogs.

Freshman Elijah Henderson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while six other Jackets had hits: seniors Logan Calhoun, Hunter Ford and Logan Hewitt, freshman Robert Butcher, sophomore Will Holder and junior Stetson White. Hewitt drove in two runs, including his third home run of the season, while Butcher and Holder also had two RBIs each.

Henderson also got the win on the mound, striking out nine batters over five innings of work.

The following day in Hartsville, the Jackets thumped the Bulldogs 18-0 in five innings by scoring 11 runs during the fourth inning to claim their seventh victory of the season.

Calhoun and sophomore Kobe Pridemore each had three hits while Ford had two. Hewitt, Butcher, sophomore Ben Chumley and freshman Bradley Blair also had hits for the Jackets.

Pridemore was the winning pitcher, going all five innings and striking out eight batters.

On Thursday, the Yellow Jackets welcomed Class AAA opponent Lebanon but were too gracious of a host in a 14-1 loss to the Blue Devils.

Trousdale had more errors (six) than hits (four) in dropping to 7-7 on the season.

Hewitt, Holder, Henderson and Butcher had the hits for the Jackets and Holder scored the lone run.

The Jackets will host Pickett County on Thursday at 6 p.m., then travel to Watertown on Friday for a doubleheader and to Jackson County on Monday.

Trousdale County will have its Senior Night next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before playing Clarkrange at 6 p.m.