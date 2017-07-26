Trousdale County getting new game warden

By Larry Woody, Outdoors Writer

Trousdale County is getting a new game warden in Ethan Davis, and Lebanon’s Michael Bobel has been named wildlife manager at Old Hickory Wildlife Management Area.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency made the announcements last week.

Davis will be assigned to Trousdale County as soon as a mandatory nine-week law-enforcement training course is completed.

Davis will replace Danielle Neal, who left the TWRA to join the Tennessee State Highway Patrol. Neal, from Gainesboro, had a background in law enforcement when she became a game warden two years ago.

TWRA officers in surrounding counties will patrol Trousdale County until Davis goes on the job.

Davis and four other new officers were commissioned by TWRA Executive Director Ed Carter on July 7 at Agency headquarters in Nashville, but they cannot assume their duties until they graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. The Academy course is required in order for the new officers to be bonded to carry a weapon and make arrests.

A TWRA spokesman said the officers are not permitted to do media interviews until they graduate from the Academy, and no additional information was provided about Davis.

Lebanon’s Bobel, who according to the TWRA press release had been serving as a “wildlife technician” at the Old Hickory WMA, will become manager of the sprawling 6,000-acre area that spans parts of Wilson, Trousdale and Sumner counties. The Old Hickory WMA, which includes stretches of the Cumberland River, is best known for its waterfowl hunting.

Last year’s crop of new TWRA officers included one assigned to Wilson County, Tanner Romsdale.

Most Tennessee counties have at least one game warden, and some larger counties have more than one. Wardens are responsible for patrolling their area to be on the lookout for poachers such as road hunters and other violators of wildlife regulations.

They check hunters and fishermen to make sure they have proper licenses and are obeying bag and creel limits, and respond to calls from citizens with wildlife-related complaints.

Holders of hunting and fishing licenses are required to comply and cooperate with game wardens. They have the authority to conduct field searches, issue citations and even make arrests.

Game wardens are on call around the clock, and in rare instances the duty can be risky. Serious violators, fearing arrest or fines, sometimes attempt to flee or otherwise resist complying with the officer.

Most game wardens, such as Romsdale, say they are drawn to the profession by a fondness for the outdoors and a commitment to help preserve and protect the state’s wildlife resources.