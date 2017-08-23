Trousdale shooters score at national competition

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Trousdale County Trap Team, under the coaching of Van Thompson, recently returned from the Grand National AIM 2017 Championships that were held in Sparta, Ill.

Over three days of competition, the team participated in Singles Trap, Doubles Trap and Handicap Trap events.

The Trousdale Junior Gold Class B squad took first place in the two-day Singles Trap event, shooting a 486 out of 500 each day. Squad members were Dale Anthony, Kyle Goke, Ryan Goke, Evan Goke and Josiah Crouch.

Additionally, Kyle Goke shot in all three events, winning first place in the 2017 AIM Grand Championship High Overall Junior Gold B. Ryan Goke was runner-up to Kyle in High Overall and won first place in Doubles Trap in Junior Gold B.

Nick Pappas also joined Crouch in shooting a personal best of a perfect 100 score during the Grand National event.