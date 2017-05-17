Yellow Jackets baseball falls in district tournament

By Jerry Richmond, Sports Staff Writer

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets saw their 2017 baseball season come to a close last week with two losses in the District 8-A Tournament at Watertown.

The Jackets fell to Goodpasture 15-7 on May 8 and remain winless against the Cougars since they joined the district four years ago.

In an elimination game the next day against Watertown, the Jackets took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning and led 6-5 in the eighth, but eventually lost 7-6 in nine innings to the Purple Tigers.

It was the Jackets’ fifth straight loss to Watertown and put TCHS’ record at 9-16 for the season.

After nine consecutive trips to the region tournament, the Jackets now have failed to reach regionals the last four years.

Trousdale County will bid farewell to five seniors: Wiley Barton, Dylan Coker, Colton Gammons, Tanner Lannom and Jordan White.