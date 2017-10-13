Yellow Jackets blank Cascade, secure region title

Trousdale County came into Friday night’s game in need of a pick-me-up after the Yellow Jackets had dropped two of their last three games.
The Yellow Jackets got that and more, defeating Cascade 42-0 before a Homecoming crowd that filled the home half of the stadium.
Trousdale (6-3, 4-0 4-2A) got another boost shortly after the game ended, as Watertown’s 31-14 win over Jackson County secured the Jackets’ first region championship since 2014.
“It’s big; we haven’t won the region since 2014,” said Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner. “That was our very first team goal starting back in January. We want to be undefeated in the region, so we still have one game to go against Jackson County.”
Trousdale jumped ahead early on Cascade (0-8, 0-4) with touchdown runs from Isiah Harper and Kobe Ford to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets added three more scores in the second quarter on runs from Harper, Ford and Keyvont Baines to take a commanding 35-0 lead into the locker room.
“Our kids did a great job of preparing during the week. We had a great practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Waggoner said. “The kids were focused. They came out tonight and dominated all four quarters.”
Cascade managed just 120 yards of total offense, much of which came on a late drive against Trousdale’s backups.
The Yellow Jackets used the passing game Friday more than they had in recent weeks, with Baines completing eight of 12 passes for 112 yards, including a 44-yard score to sophomore tight end Tarvaris Claiborne.
“We’re going to have to throw the ball to win in the playoffs,” Waggoner said. “We were able to work on our two-minute offense, but we have a ways to go on fundamentals.
“Tonight was the first night we’ve had our starting backfield since the Lebanon game (season opener). We’ve had different pieces out, but we saw good things from them tonight.”
Trousdale County will have its bye week next Friday before hosting Jackson County to close the regular season on Oct. 27. The region championship means Trousdale will host in the first round of the playoffs and in the second round should the Jackets advance.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.