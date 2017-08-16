Yellow Jackets blank Smith County in jamboree

The Trousdale County Yellow Jackets continued their preparations for the 2017 football season on Friday night with the 29th annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree presented by BodyGuard Sports Medicine.
The Yellow Jackets did not take the field until nearly 9 p.m., but came away with a tough 13-0 victory over the Smith County Owls after two quarters of play.
Both teams played their starters in the first quarter, which ended in a scoreless tie.
With backups on the field in the second quarter, Trousdale County freshman Sebastian Linarez scored on a 9-yard run. Junior Keyvont Baines kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Linarez scored again on a 14-yard pass from freshman Cameron Rankins. Freshman Heath Chasse misfired on the PAT, leaving the score at 13-0.
“It was another great opportunity to get everyone in the game and on film,” Coach Brad Waggoner said. “It was the last dress rehearsal before the real one.
“I saw some good things out of our younger guys in the second quarter, but besides that I thought it was a typical scrimmage.”