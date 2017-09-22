Yellow Jackets can’t contain Carlisle in loss to Macon

Trousdale County has seen the last of Macon County’s Seth Carlisle, and fans of the Yellow Jackets won’t be sorry about that.
The senior quarterback rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers (4-1) handed Trousdale, ranked third in Class 2A, a 42-20 loss.
As a freshman, Carlisle ran for three scores, including the game-winner, in the teams’ previous meeting – also a Macon County victory.
“He’s a good player,” Trousdale coach Brad Waggoner said. “We knew going in where he was; we just didn’t do a very good job of stopping him. He was the difference in the game.
“Credit them, they pretty much whipped us in every aspect of the game.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) traded scores with the Tigers in the first half and went into the locker room trailing 21-14 but hopeful as they were set to receive the second-half kickoff.
Trousdale’s hopes were quickly deflated as Macon County successfully pulled off an onside kick and drove for Carlisle’s fourth touchdown to take a 28-14 lead.
Houston Stafford responded for Trousdale County with a 65-yard run down the visitors’ sideline to cut the deficit to 28-20. Stafford led the Yellow Jackets with 94 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Braison Raney rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass.
Macon would respond with a drive of its own, capped by a halfback pass from Noah Likens to Chris Oliver for a 19-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-1 play.
The pair of trick plays seized the momentum and put it squarely on Macon County’s side.
“The onside kick wasn’t a surprise; their guy just made a play and our guy didn’t,” Waggoner said. “The fourth-down play, tip your hat, it was a great call.”
Any hopes of a fourth-quarter comeback were dashed as quarterback Keyvont Baines threw a pair of interceptions, one early in the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t respond real well,” Waggoner said.
Trousdale County will return to Region 4-2A play next week when the Yellow Jackets host East Robertson.
“As bad as it hurts, it has no bearing on a region championship or playoff spot,” Waggoner said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”
